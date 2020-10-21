Editor’s notes: Letters to the editor from the community with topics about political candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election will not be published after Sunday, Oct. 25. This is to ensure fairness as there will not be adequate time for rebuttal of opinions to be submitted and published before the election. Also, letters to the editor submitted from candidates on the ballot are not published as free campaign advertisements.
Because of the recent increase in the volume of letters to the editor, more approved letters will be published during the week on the Boomerang’s opinion page.
Support for IbarraOver many years, I have watched Sue Ibarra volunteer countless hours of her time and talents to numerous community organizations, especially those providing health care to the underserved in safety net organizations.
Ibarra has worked with other community leaders on initiatives that have improved the lives of all citizens in Albany County, such as Smoke Free Laramie and the competitive pool in our Community Recreation Center.
Ibarra also has volunteered for home delivered meals for nearly 15 years.
I’ve already cast my vote for Ibarra. I urge you all to do the same and restore common sense and respectful attitudes to our county commission.
Esther Gilman-Kehrer
Laramie
Kudos to JonesShe has been an asset to the entire community while County Commissioner for three years. During the two years leading up to her decision to run for office, Jones faithfully attended all commissioner meetings, thereby learning the ins and outs of the position. Tim Sullivan (former Commission Chairman) stated that he had never seen a candidate as well prepared for the position.
Jones spends more time at the courthouse than she does at home. Ask any elected official working there how often they see her and have her volunteer to help if needed.
Jones is the commission liaison to the Airport Board and to the Albany County Fair Board, as well as attending several other county-related boards. Her presence on the Airport Board is one of the main reasons we will be having a Grand Opening soon for the new terminal.
The Fair Board had some financial issues that Jones helped them work through. Jones was one of the first to be contacted by sellers of the land east of town, the Pilot Hill Project. She was key in developing the committee, as well as raising funds for the project. All of Albany County should know that if not for Jones, this project would not yet have been completed.
She believes in protecting the aquifer (the Tumbleweed gas station situation). Commissioners were informed that if they decided on a court case, they would most definitely lose. The City Council had the same option of a civil suit, and they were also given the same opinion. The County and the City concurred on this issue.
Jones is honest, open-minded, and always acts in a manner that is good for our county. She does her homework on upcoming issues and is always prepared for meetings. She works well with all county elected officials.
Jones stands for common sense, she works for Albany County families, and she believes in the U.S. Constitution. Please remember her accomplishments when voting Nov. 3, or before.
Sandra Eike
Laramie
Stanton for school boardI want to add my voice to the many who have already expressed support for Emily Siegel Stanton for school board and explain why she will receive my vote.
Our children are of similar ages, and I have come to know Stanton through afternoon pick-ups, playdates, and group activities around Laramie. Through these interactions, I have seen again and again Stanton’s patient, thoughtful, and practical commitment to the wellbeing of children and the entire community. I am confident she will bring these qualities to the Albany County School District Board of Trustees and make sound decisions for all students and families in the district.
Stanton’s ability to make people feel heard, independent of whether she shares their perspective, is a breath of fresh air. I know that she will not only listen to but truly hear her constituents. She will bring multiple voices to the table, take them into account, and act in a fair and reasoned manner when making decisions.
Stanton is curious; she will ask questions until she feels satisfied with the answers she receives and has sufficient data to take action. This common-sense approach will benefit our students, families, staff, and our entire community — not only in this time of pandemic but when we emerge from our current state of affairs and look toward the future.
I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Stanton.
Emily Vercoe
Laramie
More Jones supportI am writing this letter in support of Terri Jones re-election to Albany County Commissioner. Jones represents the entire county in her ideals and is a strong leader. As a constituent of Albany County, I have seen Jones’ ability to help guide our county in a direction that benefits the people.
Most do not understand the sheer volume of undertakings involved in being County Commissioner. Jones’ experience would be instrumental to our county moving into this next year under strict financial requirements. Jones will make fiscally responsible decisions while promoting the needs of Albany County. Jones contains the ability to lead, has the experience, and will do everything in her power to benefit the safety, security and growth that our county needs.
Eric S. Lewis
Laramie
I’m For Provenza
I am writing in support of Karlee Provenza for Wyoming House of Representatives, District 45. I have Known Provenza since 2016. She has been a community advocate since long before I met her, though during our two years of overlapping doctoral education I watched her raise funds and supplies for Standing Rock water protectors; organize demonstrations for healthcare as a human right; and have difficult yet meaningful conversations with those who held opposing views of the world. I also sat with her when times were less than ideal, when monthly funds ran short and healthcare fell through.
I left Wyoming for two years,then came back to a state, and particularly a community, that was suffering from heightened rates of food insecurity, mental health concerns, and distrust of community leadership. One thing that didn’t change during that time was Provenza’s commitment to fighting for a better future for ALL Wyomingites.
While many of us left (and even less returned), Provenza stayed. She continued to pursue her doctoral degree in Psychology and Law. She served as the executive director of Albany County for Proper Policing (ACOPP) and successfully spearheaded calls for citizen oversight of local policing.
She marched for women, science, democracy, and proper policing in our community. She continued to have the difficult conversations. Representatives should represent their constituents; they should live and love in the same communities, and at times, even suffer, from the same social ills. They should stay when times get tough. They should stay when no one else will.
Wyoming can’t wait for public land protections, transparency and accountability, affordable healthcare, criminal justice reform, protections for the working class, and quality education. Provenza sees a future for Wyoming that during these particularly troublesome times many of us have lost sight of. During this year’s election, I hope we all take a hard look at what we deserve and vote Karlee Provenza for Wyoming House of Representatives, District 45.
Tess Kilwein
Laramie
Vote Ben-David
I’ve lived in the Great State of Wyoming for over 50 years. I taught school and served on state vocational education committees. I dedicated my career to preparing Wyoming’s students for the workforce.
The recent downturn in the mineral industry and resulting layoffs brought tears to my eyes when I read about the many workers losing their livelihoods and facing uncertain futures. It is clear that the mineral industry that has sustained this state for so long can no longer be counted on to provide us with a secure future. The world around us is changing and all of us must look in a new direction.
Therefore, as a former teacher, I am excited to see a creative thinker like Merav Ben-David stepping up to represent Wyoming at the federal government level. Merav has ideas for bringing jobs to Wyoming workers as the country transitions away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy, jobs that will pay well and lead to new opportunities. I urge you to check out her website: www.bendavid2020.com.
Look at her concrete ideas for change, and cast your vote for Merav Ben-David as Wyoming’s U.S. Senator. Your vote will help Wyoming lead the country into the new age.
Pat Butts
Alta
If you want …
Please consider the issues and vote …if you want a “progressive” city council where there are so many rules and regulations and city manager staff to interpret them that individuals’ free expression is dictated and businesses are hamstrung from opening or expanding.
If you want a downtown area designated as destined to be ‘cool like Ft Collins’ with prescribed designs, colors and even building heights that are required by business owners and written into an ordinance or two, vote.
Also vote if you want to keep and expand a Unified Building Code that continues to put unnecessary burdens on contractors and homeowners; a police department that has its budget eviscerated and personnel depleted. a city council that dictates that the city spends money and resources on unrealistic and unwarranted carbon neutral goals.
Further, if you want a council that requires rental landlords to be licensed; rules that require inspectors, permitting and fees in order to do even routine re-modeling in your home or rental apartments, then vote for incumbents and familiar names from the past.
However, if you want progressive to really mean progressive, as in working for change, improvement and reform where reform is needed, then vote for Hein, Glass, Andrews, Hale and Rasmussen Dixon.
If you want a council that looks for creative solutions to blend economic development along with protections for the environment; a council that will be respectful of the public, its questions and its comments, then vote. If you want a council that will question the years’ long status quo, subservient relationship with the city manager’s office, then vote. If you want a council that will work with the County Commissioners in openness and without suspicion for the good of the citizens of the county and city, then do your due diligence and vote for Hein, Glass, Andrews, Hale and Rasmussen-Dixon. These candidates may be relatively inexperienced, but be assured, they will think for themselves and do their homework. They will work for and with the public for necessary ordinances that make good sense.
Marshall Graham
Laramie
Know the difference
In a recent piece on Qanon, a woman said a satanic group was running a pedophilia ring and Trump was a hero, protecting America from them.
“There’s just too much evidence.”
She had started spending many hours online after losing her job.
Just because something appears online, repeated many times, does not make it true — that is not evidence. Evidence is objectively verifiable and reality — not doctored video-based.
The fact is that her “savior” Trump was BFFs with convicted sex trafficker Michael Epstein and his recruiter, Gislaine Maxwell. Evidence indicates Trump had no problem with sex trafficking of underage girls and pedophilia — there are videos of him partying down with Epstein, drooling over the many girls there, and he rode Epstein’s “Lolita Express.” Evidence suggests Trump is not a savior of the sexually abused, but one of the abusers who believes the rich and famous can get away with it. Trump’s only religion is greed and selfishness—he isn’t capable of the empathy it would take to help or save anyone else.
I’ve been told not to be afraid of my neighbors, not to wear a mask. I am not afraid of my neighbors but of getting sick or making them sick. Someone told me she’s maskless and if God wants her to get the virus and die, that’s ok. No it isn’t — that is blaming God instead of taking responsibility for one’s own behavior and using the gifts of free will and capacity for reason.
It seems many are looking to others to solve their problems instead of being willing to make an effort to fully understand complex situations and take rational actions to solve problems.
It is so much easier to find someone who looks, speaks, loves, votes, or worships differently and blame them than to look for the fact the we all have more in common than different, and could solve problems by learning about and from each other and working together, using facts, science, reason, empathy, and compassion.
Taking responsible action is caring, civic-minded, responsible, and mature.
Choose facts and reason over partisan propaganda.
Carol Smith
Laramie
Another supports Ben-David
Our country is deeply politically divided. Corruption and extremism run amok. I’ve had enough, and I’m sure others feel the same.
This November we need to elect leaders with empathy, integrity, and common sense. Here in Wyoming, one such leader is Dr. Merav Ben-David, who’s a candidate for U.S. Senate this fall.
Ben-David is uniquely capable of working across the aisle, because, as an accomplished educator and scientist, she knows how to work with, and listen to, everybody. She is exceedingly skilled at making complex issues easy to understand — having met her as I attended the University of Wyoming, I can personally attest to this — so we’ll always know what she’s fighting for, and why.
As we get closer and closer to Nov. 3, vote early, vote with conscience, and please, for the love of our country, vote for Merav Ben-David.
Conner Thompson
Cheyenne
Another for Ben-David
We all know that Wyoming is at a crossroads. We can no longer depend on extractive industries to keep the state going economically and provide good jobs and a future for our state’s next generation. When I ran for U.S. Senate, I was focused on what needs to happen to build a new future for Wyoming. Merav Ben-David is focused on that too.
Ben-David has seen firsthand how her students can’t stay in Wyoming after they graduate, there are no jobs. She’s put forward a straightforward blueprint — rescue, reimagine, rebuild — that outlines how Wyoming can get through the pandemic and start creating those jobs.
She’s lived and studied the global impact of climate change and right here in Wyoming. As a climate scientist, she knows that climate action and job creation go hand in hand, and it’s the future that Wyoming needs now.
Ben-David is someone who loves Wyoming’s public lands and is keenly aware of their value. She is fully committed to keeping public lands in public hands.
Wyoming needs to move in a new direction. We need new thinking, and new results. Merav Ben-David will get us there.
Nathan Wendt
Jackson
More for Jones
I am writing in support of incumbent Terri Jones for County Commissioner.
Jones is widely recognized as a leader. She has led the way on multiple Albany County projects. She is chairman of the commission, elected by her peers. Jones was selected to serve on the County Road Standards state committee by the governor.
Jones has a can-do attitude. A review of her accomplishments since she has been in office affirms her ability to get things done: the airport terminal; courthouse upgrades; the Pilot Hill project.
Jones is a creative problem solver. She is invested in the county. She believes in transparency and being accountable to the people she serves. Jones is a voice for Albany County residents. We need Jones and she needs your vote.
Vote for leadership, accomplishment, accountability and a voice...your voice in county affairs. Vote for Terri Jones for County Commissioner...four more years.
Ali Scovil
Laramie
