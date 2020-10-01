Democracy or dictatorship?Donald Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, one of the hallmarks of our democracy and separates us from dictatorships.
Now he’s said that we need to “get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very, we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly, there’ll be a continuation.” He didn’t say just Democrats’ ballots. All ballots apparently are to be disregarded. He is clearly saying that he will do whatever it takes to eliminate the election of president by the people of the United States and will pack the Supreme Court with people who will help him retain power by force instead.
Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by about 3 million votes and has never had an approval rating at or above 50%. He, and his policies, clearly do not reflect the desires or mandate of the American people from the last election.
The Mueller Report, so falsely interpreted by Barr, and the findings of our intelligence community and a Senate committee (with bipartisan endorsement of the findings), indicate that Russia interfered in the last election to assist Trump, whether or not there was collusion or conspiracy. Trump welcomed Russian assistance and has since openly asked them and other countries to help him in this one. We know Russia helps with disinformation and probably also funding.
Do you want to live in a democracy? Or will you willingly submit to a dictatorship that does not listen to you, that does not tell the truth, that does not do everything in its power to protect us from a pandemic that favors the wealthy few, that promotes division and hatred instead of solving problems together?
Are you ready to give up your power to the few? Are you ready for more Russian style actions — imprisoning those who disagree, poisoning them sometimes, killing them, and ruling through fear of these?
Wyoming’s John Barrasso, Mike Enzi, and Liz Cheney don’t call out Trump’s lies and attacks on our democracy. Are you OK with that?
What are you prepared to do to defend and protect our nation?
Carol Smith
Laramie
Liberal Democrats, then and nowOne thing I’m certain of, I am older than Carol Smith. I saw the civil rights demonstrations. I saw the red and smoky sky of the Watts riots. I watched Martin Luther King Jr. as he and his peaceful demonstrators were subject to fire hose sprays and police dogs.
I do have a perspective that is based on facts. And yes, one couldn’t help but have an emotional response to all devastation and hurt. But our country’s growing pains during this difficult time helped to remove many racial barriers.
Black children can go to their neighborhood schools as well as any college or university. Black people can use public transportation, go to any hospitals, participate in sports, attend cultural activities, live in any neighborhood and partake in financial institutions. Black entertainers are ubiquitous. Black people can run for political office and participate fully in government.
In Los Angeles and New York, police departments employ more minorities that Caucasians. Department of Justice statistics prove that police departments are not institutionally racist (Heather MacDonald, Hoover Institute). The disparity in the criminal justice system is being addressed.
Remember Alice Johnson?
We do have problem with anarchists who want to destroy America and make it a Marxist society. Listen to BLM (Black Lives Matter Foundation) Inc. leaders. Watch the riot videos of antifa/BLM Inc. as they pummel the police and others with bricks, frozen water bottles, baseball bats, bicycles, laser beams, Molotov cocktails, and yes, guns. What about the young man trying to assassinate two officers in their patrol car? Peaceful protests? Do you realize that more than 750 police officers have been hurt, including blinding an officer?
Why did federal officers, who are responsible for protecting federal buildings including the White House, have the need to erect concrete barriers and chain-link fences? Why do these peaceful protesters destroy property and attack people while they are having a meal or just standing on the sidewalk?
Martin Luther King’s demonstrations didn’t result in property and people’s livelihoods being destroyed, and yet look at all the positive changes that resulted.
The difference? Liberal democrats didn’t encourage violence like they do now.
Jean Brown
Laramie
Suicide awarenessAt the writing of this letter, it is the last week of National Suicide Awareness Month. Suicide is a national tragedy that has a heavy impact on Wyoming. Suicide by gun takes the lives of 93 Wyomingites in an average year. Countless loved ones grieve and communities ask what feel like unanswerable questions — What can we do?
This letter is meant to invite and encourage those who are hoping to take a tangible step toward creating a solution to this tragedy which unfortunately places Wyoming with the highest rate of gun death by suicide in the country.
The Suicide Prevention Lifeline lists the following steps as actions that promote healing, help and give hope:
— Ask questions in a caring way of someone that has expressed thoughts of suicide
— Be there to listen without judgement
— Keep them safe by responsibly storing guns in the home (See more below)
— Help them stay connected to resources that promote positive action
— Follow up with supportive ongoing contact especially after being discharged from care services
Going back to the point of keeping them safe, through the month of October you may notice signs and T-shirts through the Laramie community encouraging you to Be SMART, a reminder of responsible gun storage. There are approximately 478 unintentional deaths each year in our country and these steps could help prevent them:
— Secure all guns in homes or vehicles
— Model responsible behavior around guns
— Ask about the presence of unsecured guns
— Recognize the role of guns in suicide
— Tell your peers to Be SMART
Let’s work together over the next weeks in reading the signs you see around the community with friends and loved ones. Let’s increase the dialogue about responsible gun storage in our homes. You can also learn more by visiting the website: www.besmartforkids.org.
Michelle Visser
Laramie
