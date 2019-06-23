Sir –
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin was economical with the truth when he addressed how some property was acquired by UW on the site of the future Science Initiative (SI) building.
In a Boomerang story dated June 7, Chad was quoted as saying that eminent domain was not exercised on behalf of UW to acquire property on the SI site. “We were able to complete the sale without ‘taking’ any of the property north of Lewis Street.” When asked to elaborate on a university statement that there is now “potential” for UW to acquire additional residences north of campus where some student dorms may be located, Chad replied: “We have no comment on (that) question at this point.”
Chad neglected to mention that the process of establishing eminent domain was indeed broached with one home owner on the SI site. The family received a letter from UW in February 2018. The letter’s header was “Notification pursuant to Wyoming Statue 1-26-504(c)”. This is Wyoming’s eminent domain statute. In case of any misunderstanding, the home owner was informed by UW that “Pursuant to the requirement of Wyoming Statute 1-26-504(c), this letter serves as notice that the University intends to consider the location of your property for the proposed construction of the project, while taking into account the public interest and necessity of the project as described below.”
So yes, UW did not go through the full process of eminent domain to acquire the parcel. It simply threatened it. The family found the threat sufficiently ominous that it sold. Holding a gun to a person’s head is not the same as pulling the trigger. It remains a gun to the head.
This approach is at odds with assurances in 2014 from UW’s director of government relations and UW’s associate vice president of operations that UW works on a principal of willing buyer/willing seller. It promised UW would respect the wishes of homeowners adamant about not wishing to sell their homes.
Sometime between 2014 and 2018 that policy changed. Homeowners near campus should be brought up to speed with the new policy.
Donal O’Toole, Laramie
