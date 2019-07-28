To the Editor:
While Laramie is not experiencing a record-breaking heat wave, I wish to point out that it is never safe to leave a child or a dog unaccompanied in a car. It seems like a common sense rule yet I see dogs left in cars in hot parking lots forlorn and very uncomfortable.
Today, July 20, I witnessed something far more disturbing. In the Safeway parking lot, seated in the back of an open air jeep or similar vehicle, here is a little girl around 7 years old, holding the collar of her little dog. Presumably her job was to make sure the dog wouldn’t jump out of the vehicle. I asked her if she was supposed to wait in her truck. She said, “Yes.”
I stuck around to make sure whatever foolish adult would emerge and carry on like this is normal. And presently, here comes Mom, Pop, and Brother cheerfully returning to the Jeep. Of course, either one of the adults should have taken dog duty. I am ashamed to say I could have spoken up but I held back. I was just afraid of a nasty retort. That’s all. Next time, I will question the grown-ups, and point out what might have gone wrong and remind them that it is illegal. In this case, the girl might have been snatched.
Stranger things have happened in broad daylight as we regularly see on the news. The dog might have gotten loose, the child running into traffic after him. Would any thinking person make the decision to leave a vulnerable child alone in a vehicle, open air or not? Would they leave a laptop on the seat, a smart phone, a wallet full of credit cards? Heck no. Then why leave the well-being and safety of your most precious being in the world, your child, up to strangers and fate?
Wendy O’Leary
Laramie
