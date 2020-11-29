Election integrity at stake
If there is even a remote possibility that there was enough election fraud foisted upon the presidential election to affect the outcome of the election, I believe Americans should be alarmed and up in arms and support every effort to investigate every allegation until the truth can be established.
This is not just about whether or not Trump really won, that may or may not be able to be verified, but this is about the integrity of our election process. If we cannot trust the outcomes of our elections to reflect the voice of the people, our Constitutional republic is dead.
How can we elect representatives to government offices if we don’t have the guarantee of honest elections?
In my opinion, thank goodness President Trump is pulling out all the stops to get to the bottom of this. Please notice, he is doing everything by the book, according to the systems put in place to ensure fair elections. He’s not pulling Presidential strings to manipulate the outcome he wants. He’s not working in the dark behind our backs.
This is the time for all Americans who care about our Constitution and our representative form of government to champion the cause of protecting the integrity of our national elections. Now is the time for vigilance on the part of all every citizen to safeguard our sacred right to vote and have our voices be heard. Let’s use our voices now in support of the investigation until the truth is known. That is the American way.
Margaret Tueller
Afton, Wyoming
Protect the environment
Sometimes, when the going gets tough, we take the way of the ostrich as a matter of preservation. Such can be the case in regard to climate change. Recently, however, even those who ignore or deny the impact of climate change on our planet simply can no longer hold those stances. Close to home, the impacts of the Mullen fire near Laramie and the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires in Colorado have affected all Wyomingites if for no other reason than unhealthy air quality limiting our much loved outdoor activities. Pick up any news source on any given day, and you'll find articles dealing with the effects of catastrophic weather events and forest fires, including a recent op-ed in the Casper Star Tribune by Randy Craft and Mark Reynolds (Nov. 6 Wildfires Underscore Urgency to Rein in Climate Change) on the effects of wild fires across the west.
In those same news sources, you may find articles centering on companies, municipalities, state and federal legislative bodies, universities, and organizations working on resolutions, projects and legislative bills to help mitigate those impacts. One such legislative bill is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) which enjoys bipartisan support. Effective legislation needs to be long lasting, economical and, necessarily, bipartisan.
I urge Representative Cheney to support this bill when re-introduced in the 117th Congress, and Senator Barrasso and newly elected Senator Lummis to support a companion bill in the next Congress. For more information on this bill and its current supporters visit www.energyinnovationact.org.
Jean Rux
Laramie
Is this the last rodeo?
January 2021 will mark the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy’s 15th year as part of the Wyoming community and it might be its last thanks to the state’s ongoing budget struggles.
On Nov. 16, Gov. Mark Gordon proposed permanently shuttering the school as part of sweeping cuts made to decrease the state’s $500 million deficit.
I support cutting budgets during tough economic times to maintain balance until things improve. In this case, though, the state would save only $1 million per year up front. That’s because WCCA gets 75% of its funding from the Defense Department — in WCCA’s case — $3 million annually.
The Governor’s Supplemental Budget indicated the state would “save” $9,594,465 by cutting the program. I’m here to tell you that’s a stretch — if the state doesn’t pay the 25%, the Feds don’t match the 75% resulting in a $3 million loss to the Wyoming economy.
The Challenge program’s mission is to "intervene in and reclaim the lives of 16-18 year old high school dropouts, producing graduates with the values, life skills, education, and self-discipline to succeed as productive citizens".
In short, at-risk teens enroll in the school to get back on track. They take classes and do daily physical training, weekly community service projects and much more in a quasi-military environment that instills discipline, leadership and teamwork.
They graduate with their high school education, job skills and a renewed sense of purpose. They go on to enroll in college, enter the workforce, join the military and even start their own businesses.
Studies conducted by the Rand Corporation found that for every dollar invested in a youth challenge program, $1.60 returns to the economy within two years of graduating. Studies also concluded that people who failed high school were twice as likely to enter the correctional system, costing states millions.
The $3 million Federal contribution funds staff salaries. On top of saving a paltry $1 million and foregoing the opportunity value the program brings to the state, it’s also looking to slash 45 jobs in the Platte/Goshen county communities.
Cutting WCCA is like stepping over dollars to pick up dimes.
David Salazar
Guernsey, Wyoming
Show some spine, Barrasso
Every day we watch a wannabe dictator attempt to destroy our democracy. This attack is not happening in a vacuum. The Republican Party is on board.
Senator John Barrasso you are being given a second chance to put the United States of America first by speaking up against this “snake in the grass” we call Donald Trump.
It is not very often one gets a second chance to make things right. You were AWOL when we should have pulled the plug on Donald Trump at his impeachment trial. He would be long gone but for you and all your weak-kneed buddies.
Do you have any backbone left or is it all jelly? Patriotic Americans put their lives on the line for us every day in our military, on the COVID-19 front lines, and in our police departments. Is it to much to ask a U.S. Senator to put our country first over his misguided party loyalty. Gee, it may cost you a vote, or maybe not!
John Barrasso, publicly step up and tell Donald Trump it is time to go. He can go mad or go not mad, but just go!
We are watching you.
Roy Bane
Laramie
A clarification, please
I am writing concerning the article “Laramie drug stores and the pharmacist” Sunday, Nov. 8.
Let me start by identifying my grandfather, Harry Claudius Prahl (born 17 Sept. 1883, died 13 Nov. 1975), my father Harold Charles Prahl (born 12 Jan. 1912, died 1 July 1992) and myself, Harry Charles Prahl (born Nov. 8 1940).
Harry Claudius had two children: Harold Charles and Mary Catherine. Harry Claudius took over the Laramie Drug in 1940. Harry Claudius sold the Laramie Drug to Harold Charles and Earl Shawver.
Harold Charles closed the Laramie Drug in 1967 and moved to Cheyenne. Harry Claudius lived and died in Laramie. Harold Charles died in Cheyenne, Wyoming
Harry Prahl
Laramie
Show me the proof
It’s been 4 months since my letter to the editor (Boomerang 7/26/20-Mask Wearing A Placebo) citing six peer reviewed studies published in scientific/medical journals indicating masks are ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with testimonies from doctors warning of the health risks of masks.
During this period there’s been no evidence-based rebuttal of my letter, but many letters supporting mask use with the common thread of all of them being emotion over science. Additionally, a number of mask mandates/laws have been instituted in counties and states around the country followed in many cases by case spikes rather than reductions which, given the science, is not surprising.
Now there’s even more scientific evidence as the Dutch study has been published, Annals of Internal Medicine 18 November 2020, “Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2” and also the Cochrane Review 20 November 2020, “Physical Interventions to Interrupt or Reduce the Spread of Respiratory Viruses."
The Cochrane Review, which is a systemic review of many studies, concludes that not only do cloth masks not work but more importantly N95s used by trained medical professionals do not stop viral transmission. Finally, we have Dr. Ted Noel’s mask demonstration on YouTube, which must be viewed.
Thus, when our county health officer (Boomerang 11/6/20) says, “Studies have shown that consistent and correct use of face coverings can reduce spread of Coronavirus by 85%,” I must ask Dr. Allais in the interest of transparency and accountability, to please make those studies that she’s referring to, public. I ask the same of Dr. Harrist (Boomerang 9/4/20) “We know that face coverings help make sure that if somebody does have COVID and maybe doesn’t know it because they don’t have symptoms yet, it helps keep them from spreading it to other people.”
Richard Hubbard
Laramie
Above the Law?
Former Sheriff Dave O’Malley’s resignation reeks of insincerity and lack of integrity. He stated prior to his last election in 2018 that he had no intention of serving to completion the term that he was elected to. Rather than resign in time for a replacement to be elected in 2020, he waited until late enough in the year so that he could recommend his own successor, bypassing the electorate.
According to O’Malley’s own testimony in District Court, law officials are held to a higher standard. It seems, however, that Dave O’Malley had a different set of standards for himself.
Mr. O’Malley used his county email address for his personal campaign for sheriff, clearly in violation of state statutes. This was brought to the attention of our county commissioners, who took no action.
Mr. O’Malley, through his own negligence, “lost” an expensive, county-issued, bullet-resistant vest. This also was brought to the county commissioners’ attention. They sat silent. A question that needs to be answered is whether O’Malley ever reimbursed the county for the “lost” bullet-resistant vest that had been paid for via tax dollars. Was the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) called to investigate the loss, just as O’Malley involved DCI in the “personal” use of a county camera in the case of the previous county attorney?
Mr. O’Malley, by his own admission, used a county vehicle to run errands for his wife. Will a new sheriff take advantage of a county-provided vehicle for personal use?
Mr. O’Malley, by his own admission, consumed meals at taxpayer expense through the Albany County Detention Center. Will a new sheriff mooch off the taxpayer for meals?
Thanks to Mr. O’Malley’s questionable hiring practices, his legacy will be the largest law suit ever filed against Albany County, Wyoming.
It is time for real public service from a new sheriff, moving away from sheriff actions that reflected only personal gain and public attention, as demonstrated by Former Sheriff Dave O’Malley.
Tim Hale
Laramie
