On May 11, my husband went to Killian’s florist to buy some flowers for me for Mother’s Day. He has difficulty walking, and when he left the flower shop he fell down.
As I understand it, he was helped up by people from the flower shop and people outside the shop. EMT’s and a police car also responded.
A nice sounding young woman named Becky called to tell me about my husband’s fall. She said she had nurses aide experience and asked me some pertinent questions about my husband’s health to ascertain whether or not he could drive himself home. I said I thought he could, and then she asked me to call her when he got home to make sure he’d made it, which he did.
I’d like to thank Becky and all of the other people who helped get my husband “on his way.”
It makes my heart feel good to know there are such kind and caring people in this community.
Nancy Noe
Laramie
