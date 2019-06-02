Dear Editor:
The previous storm broke a tree branch in my yard. While trying to cut it down the Boomerang paper carrier was delivering my paper. He asked me if I needed help and was kind enough to take time out of his busy schedule to cut the branch up with a chain saw.
Our papers are delivered to readers under all weather conditions in a timely basis. It is nice to be able to read the paper while drinking a cup of coffee.
Next time you read the paper think about the dedication of your paper carrier. If you have a chance please thank him or her.
Sue Nelson
Laramie
