Fans should support Cowboys — even when season is not going well
When a team is winning it's easy to be a good fan and support them. Great fans support their team when they've had adversity. The Cowboy basketball team has been dealt with more than their share of adversity. Injuries have hampered them all season and some of those injuries have been major. It seems as though the Cowboys are snake bitten. Young players are learning on the fly and it will take time for them to be on the same page with each other.
They are certainly Cowboy tough, are trying to focus on the season and hanging together. It would be easy to give up. That won't happen with this team.
Conference season starts Jan. 2 and our fans need to step up and support the Cowboys. We have to be their 6th man and help by cheering them on. It makes a world of difference to the players when they see fans in the AA and most of all they deserve the support.
Go Cowboys!
Sue Nelson, Laramie
