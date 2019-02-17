How do I know if I am a real Republican?
Just after I walked in to the Albany County Courthouse to vote in last year’s primary election, I added one quick step: I changed my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
Wyoming being a solidly conservative state, this gave me a greater range of options in contests from county commissioner to governor.
Somewhat naively I halfway expected some sort of packet to come in the mail, a “Welcome to the Republican Party!” type of thing.
Instead I read in the Boomerang’s reporting of the Great State of Wyoming’s Legislature that I may not be a “real Republican.” Heavens! This got me wondering, how do I know if I have the credentials to join the Republican Party?
If you are out there reading this, Wyoming Republican Party, can you please provide a pamphlet or online quiz so I can rate my republican worthiness? Thank you in advance!
(I hope it is obvious that I am being a little silly here. But then so is legislation aimed at keeping moderate voters out of the Republican Party in Wyoming. Good grief.)
Sincerely,
Amy Nagler, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.