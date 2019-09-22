I am and always have been a lifelong Wyoming Cowboys fan, as well as a season ticket holder to the football games. My kids and I have endured countless games where the weather conditions were not so pleasurable but that never stopped us from staying to cheer on our Pokes. That is one activity that we anxiously look forward to doing as a family, going to the UW football games.
After attending the Wyoming vs. Missouri game, as we were making our way out of the crowded stadium and heading to our vehicle, my oxygen tank started giving me problems and I was not getting the oxygen I needed from my tank. I have a hard enough time as it is with my oxygen on, so when my tank wasn’t working properly, it threw me into a panic. I had barely made it out of the gates when I had to stop, and hold onto a sign in the parking lot, as I was not able to walk any further due the amount of oxygen I was receiving, or lack thereof. I wasn’t quite sure how I was going to make it back to the car where I could get my spare oxygen tank on. Luckily, the EMTs at War Memorial Stadium came to the rescue! They hooked me up to their oxygen tank, which made a world of difference. Not only did they do that, but one EMT in particular, “Joe,” went out of his way to drive me through the crowds and traffic to make sure I made it safely to my vehicle. So, if you are Joe and you are reading this, or if you happen to know who Joe is, I’d like to send my sincerest gratitude for what you did. Thank you! I truly appreciate it!
Being a Vietnam Veteran, never have I had so many people come up to me, shake my hand, and welcome me home, than I have received at the UW football games. Just goes to show what we’ve been trying to prove all along….”The World Needs More Cowboys!!”
Bob Munoz
Cheyenne
