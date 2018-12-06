Women’s Lives Matter
Maternal deaths in the United States have been rising in number, according to an investigation by NPR and ProPublica in 2017, while maternal deaths in every other country in the developed world have been declining. The investigation does not include the high number of women who suffer from lingering, sometimes life-long, debilities as a result of childbirth. But the report does indicate that we don’t place a high value on the reproductive health of women.
The report points out that over half the childbirths in the U.S. result from unintended pregnancies, complicating a woman’s ability to have a healthy pregnancy and childbirth. Women need good medical care during the entirety of their reproductive lives. Reproductive organs are complicated and they can be fragile, their health greatly affected by the overall health of the woman.
In Laramie, businesses list the local crisis pregnancy center in their charitable donations. But crisis pregnancy centers do not provide health care. Their mission is to coerce women into going through with unintended pregnancies. What women need when they learn they are pregnant is a thorough medical evaluation that puts emphasis on health – and not manipulation of their lives and futures.
A much better recipient of charity would be Laramie Reproductive Health Clinic. There a woman can receive actual medical care and all-options counseling – before she is pregnant.
Comprehensive reproductive health care that is accessible for all women, regardless of income, is our best assurance of healthy mothers and babies. Instead, too many women, especially women who do not intend to get pregnant, have no access to any medical care until after they are pregnant – very late to address pre-existing chronic health issues.
Women deserve better, much better. Women’s lives matter.
The current fixation on forcing women with unintended pregnancies into childbirth, regardless of their circumstances, is a fundamental assault on women. Women need authority over their own bodies and the ability to exercise their authority.
Sandra Moore, Laramie
