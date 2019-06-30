On Saturday, June 22, the Boomerang published an op-ed by Jonathan Lange with discredited and exploitative information about Planned Parenthood. The cruel and manipulative foes of reproductive rights have a willing dupe in Lange. Apparently he believes any lies that support his misogynistic beliefs.
The anti-choice zealot named by Lange was indicted in both California and Texas for conducting fraudulent investigations. In Texas, the governor instigated an investigation of Planned Parenthood, based on “evidence” gathered by this same zealot. But the only results of the investigation were grand jury indictments against the zealot and his accomplices.
The New York Times reported that the California lawyer, representing the National Abortion Federation, accepted the case as pro bono. “I don’t like bullies,” he said to the Times, referring to Lange’s (so-called) investigator. “And these guys were not only trying to bully women, they were trying to bully poor women.”
An especially appalling charge in Lange’s harangue has been repeated as well by intentionally deceptive politicians. Lange implied that live babies are killed after birth. Such a “ghoulish” (Lange’s word) procedure would clearly be murder and incompatible with the practice of medicine.
Ninety percent of abortions happen within the first 8 to 12 weeks of pregnancy. Abortions that occur in the last trimester of pregnancy, only 1% of total abortions, are the result of tragic circumstances made more devastating for parents and medical personnel by the cruel interference of misogynistic zealots.
Lange praises “promoting the dignity of human life” while simultaneously abhorring the dignity of human life when it is represented by the lives of women. Lange and zealots like him are worse than bullies; they are guilty of enforcing misogyny at its most cruel rendering.
Sandra Moore
Laramie
