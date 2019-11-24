At the November 13th meeting, the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) invited their preferred expert on groundwater issues, Robert Starkey, to comment on a citizen request to revisit the location of the aquifer protection boundary line on the Sweckard parcel north of the Tumbleweed gas station.
During his 19 minute speech and subsequent responses to PZC questions, he denigrated the investigators and sponsors of four published groundwater studies dealing with water quality and hydrogeology of the Casper Aquifer in the East Grand area.
In his opinion, the science presented in these studies has been “politicized” and is therefore suspect. Yet he refers to his own work from nine years of water sampling in the Sherman Hills area as a model of good science, even though he has provided only selected data in oral presentations.
Starkey’s recent Site Specific Investigation report for Tumbleweed, however, is a publicly available written report. Starkey concludes in the report that the thickness of the Satanka Shale at Tumbleweed “ranges from 52 to 61 feet.”
However, he is unwilling to apply the same methods to the same data when he says to the PZC that the Satanka thickness at the Sweckard parcel across the street cannot be reliably estimated.
Per meeting audio, it is clear that the PZC relied heavily on Starkey’s opinions to support their decision to not pursue further investigation of the boundary line on the Sweckard parcel.
It is unfortunate that the PZC appears willing to accept Starkey’s opinions regarding aquifer protection and local hydrogeology. Perhaps next time, the PZC will require a publicly available written document from Starkey regarding his nine year effort of data collection, analysis, and conclusions at Sherman Hills, and the technical basis of his opinions regarding previous studies.
Good scientific methods depend on providing the public and other professionals the opportunity to review data, interpretations, and conclusions. Protection of the Casper Aquifer and related land-use planning must be based on publicly available/reviewable studies and the best available data. When you come to play poker, you gotta show your hand.
Chris Moody
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.