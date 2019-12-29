A majority of Albany County commissioners have been reluctant to believe the results of multiple studies documenting elevated nitrate concentrations in the Casper Aquifer beneath and adjacent to East Grand subdivisions. These studies attribute the elevated nitrate to domestic septic systems. A recent study completed by Wenck Associates (see Dec. 21, 2019, guest op-ed) provides technical support to these past studies.
The commission’s reluctance is based largely on Robert Starkey’s volunteer efforts, as a septic system owner in an East Grand subdivision, to collect and interpret water quality data from East Grand area water wells. Starkey’s interpretations jive with Commission-member Heber Richardson’s opinion that a septic system removes nitrate from domestic wastewater.
