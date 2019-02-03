Many years ago, the Laramie County Community College Laramie campus opened their facility here in Laramie and at some point they added a wind turbine for energy generation, I assume.
Several years later I noticed that their windmill had stopped turning. At some point I made phone calls, wrote letters, and even stopped in at the Laramie LCCC building and asked about the wind turbine. I got no answers.
At some point in time I became "less than pleasant" in my demeanor and I finally got a phone c all from a man claiming to be vice president at the college. He told me that the wind turbine was no longer functional and that they planned to remove it. That was several years ago.
Could the city please ask them to either fix it or remove it?
Thank you,
Tim Monroe, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.