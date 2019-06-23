I’m writing because I agree wholeheartedly with the Boomerang editorial about elephants and the circus. My wife and I went to the elephant wash to see for ourselves how they treated the animals. The elephants are washed daily, and when they came out to get washed, their trainer walked alongside them with his hand on their side. He gave verbal commands with a normal voice and “Lizzie and Bonnie” did what he asked. He petted them the whole time and they obviously liked him a lot.
I later spoke with the ringmaster and he said their past was like most other circuses, but in the last couple of years they realized that it they didn’t do things right that they would not survive. The two elephants do not travel with the show. They were brought from their home office preserve to be a treat for the people of Laramie. Only 10 folks showed up. They also do not travel with lions, tigers or any other animals. They brought one horse to be their Unicorn.
These elephants do not know anything else and the ringmaster also told me that the show would not buy any more elephants. I wanted to know if they were doing the right thing and I believe this show is. I didn’t go to the performance, but if they ever come back I will. Everyone should see the circus at least once in their life.
Bruce Mitchell, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.