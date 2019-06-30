Editor:
The family of Lily Godlewski wishes to thank the staff of the Laramie Care Center for the wonderful care they provided to her during these last three years. People in maintenance, cleaning, nutrition, laundry, nursing care (both registered nurses and nursing assistants), physical therapy, activities, administration, social work, volunteers with the Newman Center and all the other volunteers with the center always showed how much they cared for Lily. You were all her friends and our friends, too. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you did.
Joyce and Keith Miller and Denise Godlewski
Laramie
