It is abundantly oblivious that UW’s ACTING President and the housing committee are going through with their ill-conceived plan to tear down Wyoming Hall.
Moving the residents to East Siberia (Hill Hall), effectively cutting residents off from campus. All in the name of students safety and freshman retention. Seriously, this nanny state view of how dangerous 15th street is bogus.
Only one death and injure in 30 years. With the new dorm, they will be crossing 15th and Grand Ave to get the restaurants. Since that did not stop the criticism other excuses for the destruction of Wyoming Hall were advanced. Like, the building is 70 years old and will not survive another 40 years. Okay what about Old Main its 100 years old.
Next, not a good use of University money to upgrade the mechanicals. What about dorm rooms in Knight and Ross Halls? Another sign the administration is grasping at straws is the claim Hill and Crane are the best-built dorms.
Again, I say why not reopening Hill and Crane as dorms and leaving Wyoming Hall as is.
Lastly is its prime real estate and Hitchcock’s vision was to have dorms on campus. Closest to correct.
So waste $4.5 million and tear the building down. Spending millions to make a new building look old. Why not keep a beautiful old building and make it new for a fraction of the cost. No need to move the fiber optic lines, the stream tunnel, no loss of parking, or update for ADA.
Build a fifth floor onto Wyoming Hall and abate the parts of the building not already remodeled, replace windows and fix the elevator, put the offices back as dorm rooms. Much easier to turn back to offices when the dorm experiment fails.
Compromise and history seems not be important any more. More important to have your name on a plaque in the entryway.
Be a hero to the faculty and staff by giving us an actual raise. Not one wiped out by increases in health insurance or retirement benefits, like the last few.
Lindsay Mergelman
Laramie
