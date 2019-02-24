The Boomerang does a good job in reporting local news however good reporting doesn’t mean that people correctly read what is reported- a phenomenon which is often due to bias.
The recent guest commentary by Roger McDaniel indicates that his “reading”of recent news related to state Senator Hutchings either reflects his political bias or reflects poor reading comprehension. In my reading of what Hutchings said about a proposed anti-discrimination bill, I “read” that she was concerned that “sexual preference,” as used in the bill, was ill-defined and she listed various acts that could be protected as “sexual preference.” Somehow this education of how to avoid the possibility of creating an ambiguous law has been taunted as, in the words of McDaniel, “a foul expression of hatred.” Certainly, the substance of what she said may have been over the heads of the students who had approached her and was thus inappropriate but this does mean that others are free to ignore what she actually said.
McDaniel’s misuse of the Hutchings’ statement appears to be but a vehicle for his political opinion. Not only does he go far into history to document how terrible many of us were previously and continue to be today but he goes on to write that “we murdered Matt Shepard and then tried to erase the crime by revising the history of that atrocity.” I assume his statement refers to Steve Jimenez’ book where he asserts that drug usage by McKinney, Henderson and Shepard was a main factor in the beating of Shepard which led to his death. Ironically, what McDaniel refers to as “revised history” was commonly known at the time of the trial of McKinney and Henderson but was ignored lest the trial become an acknowledgment of the negative consequences of a drug culture instead of a rallying call for the Gay movement.
As long as we confuse “political truth” as real truth it will be difficult to overcome the ills of our country. Frankly, we need more news and less commentary. More importantly, we need less commentary that is disguised as news and, regrettably, is accepted as news.
Hugh McGinley, Laramie
