Dear Editor,
Thank you for your article about the Downtown Clinic. I appreciate your thoughtful coverage of a very important part of our community and an example of our town’s commitment to caring for others. I wish to add a very important accolade to your story for Lorna Johnson, the first executive director of the clinic. She directed the operations of the clinic from when it shared precious space with Albany County Public Health to ownership and remodeling of its own space. Her management skills and unfailing commitment to the clinic were crucial to its survival.
Thank you Lorna, and thanks to all who have given so generously of time and money and skill to the mission of the Downtown Clinic.
Esther McGann
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.