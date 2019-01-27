Regarding Matt Micheli’s commentary (“Marriage, family the cure for most of society’s ills”), I find his thinking naïve. Mr. Micheli widely misses the mark by asserting that if everyone gets married and has children only after marriage, everyone will achieve middle class status.
This assertion requires that we all believe the model for a legitimate family is from the “Father Knows Best” era. That’s a clear reflection of White Privilege. As a retired social worker I worked for three decades with low income families and at-risk children, and what became crystal clear is that the true culprit is lack of opportunity in a culture of exclusion. Mr. Micheli’s data that young unwed moms are more likely to not finish school and live below the poverty line is accurate, but we can take steps to remedy that by providing social support and child care so young moms (and dads) can remain in school. In our current political climate, poverty and the poor are demonized and punitively held solely responsible for their situation. This beggars the notion that every person is afforded the opportunity to succeed. The old bootstrap idea hasn’t been reality for over a century, and our society does not provide a level playing field.
The problem with financial disparity is that our government no longer invests in ALL its citizens – instead focusing its priorities on tax reforms that benefit a select group and a mass paranoia about gun control. The middle class is shrinking because a government created for the betterment of its citizens fails to meet its obligations: well-funded public schools in every zip code, affordable quality health care, child care, housing, mental health and addiction services. It is not shrinking because of unwed pregnancy which incidentally is on the decline in the U.S.
We must accept that our culture and the definition of family has changed. Likewise, we must change our perception of the working poor. The middle class will continue to shrink until society focuses on the causes of poverty rather than its effects and lives up to its obligations to the most vulnerable among us.
Patricia McDaniel, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.