Law enforcement record in print unnecessary
Opening Thursday’s Boomerang I found an entire page devoted to the publication of individuals who have been fined in Municipal Court. Offenses range from speeding, underage drinking and driving without insurance to driving with expired plates, destruction of property and possession of a controlled substance. I am compelled to ask the question: how is this news? What purpose does this serve? The Boomerang also publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested while giving the disclaimer that “all are innocent until proven guilty;” however, the paper doesn’t follow up to publish the names of those who were exonerated or whose charges were dropped. There can be consequences for those whose names appear in this “walk of shame” that far outweigh the offenses they committed: loss of employment, loss of housing, the embarrassment of extended family members who would prefer to keep family issues private, to name a few. And to what end? The offender has been cited and a fine levied. End of story. This is a poor use of Boomerang print space, has no news value, is of no benefit to the public and has the potential to do real harm.
Patricia McDaniel, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.