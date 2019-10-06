I found Martin Buchanan’s local commentary (“The Republican Case for Impeachment”) very refreshing. Trump’s sins and outrages are well known, but having a Republican put a reasoned and measured voice to them garners attention a Democrat never could. I would urge him to send his commentary to Sen. Barrasso and Rep. Cheney as they both continue to zealously support the president in the face of countless felonious and treasonable acts. (Outgoing Sen. Enzi said, “No comment”.) They might consider following Mr. Buchanan’s example - to see the president as the incompetent, morally bankrupt man he truly is and - finally - put country before party. Mr. Buchanan: thank you.
Patricia McDaniel
Laramie
(1) comment
What are the countless felonious and treasonable acts? Neither Ms. McDaniel nor Mr. Buchanan specify, and that's why this impeachment effort is just another deep state coup attempt.
