Institutional growth inevitable, but can come at costs
Regarding the letter in the Sunday Boomerang about the possibility of closing 15th Street as the University anticipates new housing facilities, I can’t help but note the similarities between Laramie and Cheyenne.
After decades in Cheyenne, my husband and I relocated to Laramie three years ago. We very much appreciate and support UW: both my husband and I are alumni. We love living in Laramie. But institutions such UW are rapacious, insatiable entities that require more land, more property, more space. They spread their tentacles and gobble up whatever obstacles stand in their way.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, in its forward push toward growth, enveloped Historic Downtown Cheyenne, eliminating neighborhoods and homes that were once witness to the charm and history of the city. No activism on the part of the Historic Preservation Society could prevent it, no public hearings or citizen protests could influence it. The residents of historic Cheyenne – and the whole community – continue to resent the encroachment of CRMC, all the while understanding that medical facilities are essential community assets.
In confrontations between institutions and the public, the public rarely triumphs. As for the closure of 15th Street, ask any Cheyenneite how inconvenient it is to have an airport in the middle of their city. There is no way to go from South/Central Cheyenne to North Cheyenne without having to go around the Airport. And it’s a sizeable piece of real estate. If 15th Street is closed, think of the added carbon footprint involved in driving the extra distance around the University and the impact on surrounding residential streets not designed for the resulting increase in street traffic. Such is progress.
Patricia McDaniel, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.