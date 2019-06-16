Dear Editor:
I learned recently that even though the Historic Cooper House is on the National Historic Register there is a proposal to destroy the main house and carriage house. What a terrible loss this would be to the history of Laramie and even to the state of Wyoming if these structures were destroyed.
It has been noted in comments made by those wanting to save this house that the house is “Wyoming’s adaptation of the Mission and Pueblo styles in a 1920s residential building. As an interesting combination of styles, the Cooper Mansion is the only structure of its type in the state”.
I’m in shock that it is even being considered due to its historic value and the beauty it adds to the city of Laramie. I grew up on a ranch with my grandparents and when we came to town my grandfather always commented on this house and family every time we passed by it driving on Grand Avenue. The Cooper family and ranch history is awesome and this house of part of the Heritage of Laramie and Albany County.
This summer the Historic Albany County Historic Ranch Tour sponsored by the Albany County CattleWomen will be visiting a ranch originally owned by the Patriarch, Frank Cooper, a Pioneer rancher on the Laramie Plains, and the source of the money that built this beautiful place. What a shame it would be to destroy this house thus I hope our Wyoming Legislature will support keeping this house in Laramie and that the citizens of Albany County will stand behind keeping this beautiful structure from being destroyed.
Sincerely,
Dicksie Knight May
Laramie
