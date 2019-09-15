Tuesday’s article on the possibility of closing 15th Street is astounding. Mr. McKinley may be an excellent trustee of the university but shows a marked ignorance of construction.
As a young man I was a structural ironworker in New York City, one job I worked on was 9 West 57th Street in Manhattan. It is a major cross street 200 feet from Fifth Avenue. We built a 55 story steel frame building. We lifted truck loads of steel every day from the parking spaces in front of the building. We never closed 57th Street once. Closing streets was unheard of and the fire department and police would never have allowed it. Utilities hook ups and excavations in streets were done at night after 10 p.m. and had to be cleared by 5 a.m. There is no need to fully close 15th Street. Utility hook ups and trenching can be done with at the most 1/2 road closings. Unless the Trustees plan on building a 90 story dormitory the hazards outlined by the chiefs of the fire and police departments should be heeded.
Tom Mattimore
Laramie
