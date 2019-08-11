Why is it that Laramie can’t attract any good paying jobs, chain restaurants and means to support the middle class that struggles every year? Answer can be found real easy when you attend a City Council meeting or watch what the certain few are attempting to do by shutting down something as simple as a small convenience store.
Tumbleweed has been a gas station before most of the people who are opposed to it even knew where Laramie was. If my memory serves me correct it was the Hudson station clear back in the 60s when Laramie had a gas station on every corner and encouraged small businesses to exist! Now a group is trying to have it shut down because they have nothing better to do!
I live in East Laramie, have a well for my drinking water. But the last thing I want to do is try to eliminate potential sales tax revenue and kill a small business. Gas stations can exist on top of aquifers and be safe. This store will be beneficial to all in this area, including all the new high school crowd. People in Laramie need to wake up and realize what makes Laramie survive. Chasing away small business should not be a Laramie value!!
Arvin Martinez
Laramie
