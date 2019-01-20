Laramie small business owners continually seem to be fighting an uphill battle trying to improve the size and look of their business place. As the case with the very nice recent remodel of Laramie Fitness.
In my opinion the owner did a very nice job with the interior and exterior. The new windows themselves made the building look great. Now our city planning manager Derek Teini tried to make the owners change a very nice remodel because of Metal color? Since when can't a owner personalize their establishment?
The answer lies in the ridiculous Unified Development code that the city has adopted for what purpose? Laramie is a unique, small struggling town that hasn't been attracting any sort of industry for any good period of time. Laramie almost lost a very viable business, WyoTech and fortunately with some community support and a previous student, we have been able to retain for the meanwhile. Point being Laramie suffers from functional obsolescence because some of our City leaders and property owners who don't care enough to Make Laramie a Town one can do business in.
Laramie is not Fort Collins or Boulder, Colorado, that the City leaders are trying to make it. We need to help current and future business owners with positive growth regulations that will help business owners succeed.How is it that our City planner allowed the eyesore at 3rd and Grand happen?
As a business owner I tried to improve my business last summer by adding a storage building to only Have Mr. Teini tell me that I could not do it unless I was willing to provide a paved street, curb and gutter that would drain the water to no existing storm drain that the city refuses to install. We need to ditch the Colorado ideas our City staff has for our town and make it business, hungry town that will maintain what Laramie was founded on!!
Arvin Martinez, Laramie
