Column a work of fictionI read British novelist Lee Child’s vile and spiteful attack on my wife, her family and the entire ranching community in response to my op-ed (March 6) on the proposed Rail Tie wind development. However, I have decided to invite my neighbor over to share his vast knowledge of ranching and rangeland science.
Even as “failed ranchers,” we and several more descendants of the Bath family are still in business after some 160 years. “Aristocrats” for sure. As Mike Bloomberg said: “anybody can farm.” Lee, we apologize for being rather dim, but apparently when we all graduated from college, they just didn’t teach us how to “buckle down” and “work harder and smarter.” I feel bad that we are failed ranchers looking for “free money.” If we do become one of the “entitled few,” perhaps you can show us how to buy four residences (England, France, New York City and Tie Siding according to your own website). By the way, where do you call home for your U.S. income tax return?
Anyway, come on over from your Fish Creek amenity ranch. We would appreciate if you could point out the cheatgrass you mentioned. Along with larkspur, locoweed, knapweed, toadflax and a few dozen other threats to our grasslands. We would also like to know where your electricity is generated. It will be nice to have some foreign input. It must be nice knowing that your career is based on works of fiction, including your op-ed.
Lynn Woodard
Tie Siding
Be willing to do right things during crisisDear people of Laramie,
Please consider creating very small groups of friends to look after each other if the virus hits our town hard. Consider including single people especially, and older ones as well. Be willing to bring anyone in your group a meal or a jar of soup. Call them, and they should call you as well. Know the people well enough to know when they should ask for medical assistance. The lives you are willing to care for, will also help care for yours. Help each other.
Evelyn Hill
Laramie
Surviving the coronavirusTo the Editor,
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding... We live in a new Coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But, there’s more...
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
n Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens
n Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods
n Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes
n Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Sincerely,
Lonny Brickle
Laramie
Letter writer should head own adviceMr. Mancinho warns us not to watch too much TV before the election, especially MSNBC and CNN (apparently Fox is OK). He fears that doing so will increase “the rhetoric” and hateful speech. He no longer watches, and in fact said he “almost broke” (his) TV after watching Dan Rather. Mr. Mancinho, like Trump and many of his supporters, always seems to develop and present positions in terms of emotion, rather than facts.
He talks about photos from his friends from 2000, Branch Davidian in 1995, and Dems’ gun control views over the years, without presenting evidence his assertions are more accurate than media accounts or considering other explanations for his perceptions. If he quit watching TV recently, why not deal with recent events as the cause and present evidence instead of dragging up seemingly random old events?
I don’t hate Trump, never met the man. My impression of him is very unfavorable, but also includes some compassion—he obviously is seriously mentally and emotionally damaged. But I strongly dislike the fact that his personal dysfunction and corruption negatively impact our democracy and find it hard to understand why others aid and abet in his assaults on reason, truth, and the foundations of our democracy. I do hate many of his words (mostly blatant lies, misinformation, or ignorant statements of his wishful thinking) and his actions, like bragging about sexually assaulting women, attacking competent people who actually know what they are talking about and have the audacity to show that he doesn’t, his autocratic actions contrary to the functioning of a democracy, his childish insults, his ignorance and egotism, his dangerous capricious and ill- or completely un-advised military actions, his complete lack of empathy for average people, etc.
There is much to dislike just from listening to his words and seeing his actions without taking any media spin into consideration.
Mr. M is right—repetition of misinformation does not make it true. It seems he should heed his own advice. P.S. this does not mean I hate you; I just strongly disagree with your ideas and positions.
Carol Smith
Laramie
Stop the panic and educate yourselfMy RX for the day — TAKE A DEEP BREATH and exhale the panic! There is no reason, NONE, to hoard groceries of any kind. The country is not running out of food or sanitary supplies! The hoarders are creating the hardship for the rest of us. The grocery stores are re-stocking shelves as quickly as they can. The loss of manpower is creating time delays but please think about the guy behind you who needs supplies as much as you do!
This virus is an unknown expanding at a pace not seen before. This isn’t even close to the flu. The shut downs and self-quarantine ARE necessary. Just because you’re young and healthy and show no symptoms does not translate in to your not being a carrier! That’s why schools are closed. An elementary or high school student could be fine, but if he/she is a carrier and goes home to give grandma a big hug and smooch after school, chances are better than even grandma will get sick or even worse, die!. Without the necessary testing in place for all communities this puts hospitals and those who treat patients on all levels at extraordinary risk. As a society, we are not prepared. So again, please stop with the panic, educate yourself and think of all those around you.
This is a time for all of use to band together with support of every kind, not for panicking and chipping away at all the information coming at us. If you don’t believe the information, that’s your choice, but don’t punish others if they do believe it and act accordingly.
Ellie Boothe
Laramie
University should discontinue unnecessary operationsWith the whole town on minimum contact and the university closing most of its buildings, why is it that the AVP of Operation (John Davis) thinks it is necessary to run full staff? This exposes 200 to 300 people with families who will interact all over campus maintaining the water, air and all the surfaces that have or will be touched by potentially infected. Afterwards they go other places (stores, home, etc.) and potentially spread COVID-19.
Many emails have been sent saying campus is safe, not sure who is deciding that? But the University of Wyoming operations should be ashamed that they won’t scale back forces to limit the exposure . Campus is maintained every night and weekend by a very limited force . Operations leadership is doing the community a disservice by keeping a full staff that is just not necessary.
Joe Smith
Laramie
Dealing with our pandemicThis is from one 78 year old layman’s point of view. As it is said, take it with a grain of salt.
No. 1: Don’t lose a sense of humor. Make a little fun of yourself. That is what I try to do – and it seems to always help.
No. 2: Monitor yourself. If you sense you are sick, take your temperature when going out and if you see you have one that is significantly high – like over a 100 – then stay home, but also consider testing for COVID-19 if a test is available.
That testing thing has become so confusing because we in America were so far behind having it ready when the onslaught began – and I don’t think we still have it in command; but we do have regular temperature gauges in hand. We can take our temperatures and presume if we have a temperature, we may have the virus – and then act like we know we do. That is perhaps the best way to go about it. That means following that recommended path of “social distancing” as much as possible.
If I have it, I should not want to give it to others; and so, if I “assume” I have it because I have a temperature, even though I probably don’t have it, well I have done the best I can. Though, personally, I have not had a temperature, I have mapped into my mind, that if I do find I have a temperature, I will take some over the counter medication while waiting for more COVID-19 procedures. I will not simply “stay home” and rest. I will take some medication and try and counter it.
No. 3: Follow the hygiene proclamations set out by experts – such as washing your hands frequently, coughing & sneezing away from others and preferably into a hankie or clothing I can wash or throw away, and bumping elbows to avoid getting something from another by shaking hands.
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
An open letter to hoardersI am happy for you that you and your grandchildren and your grandchildren’s grandchildren will have the cleanest backsides in the nation for the next century or so. It’s quite an achievement.
I was one of those poor schmucks who initially failed to make the connection between the possession of mass quantities of pulped, finely-pressed tree products and the spread of a contagious virus. Consequently, my family has made do with our admittedly limited supply of hand and dish towels. Regrettably, since you have also decided to keep your descendants supplied with handsoap from now until the sun goes supernova, we have been unable to really wash our hands properly per the guidelines.
I think of you, though, now and then at the supermarket, when I weigh in those hands the last can of pickled okra and the last jar of gluten-free spaghetti sauce, trying to decide which goes better with cheese whiz, and which will last longer on the dregs of my pre-furlough salary. I think of you when I put back the spaghetti sauce I’ve been holding because I know you will want it. You’re welcome (and I’m sorry about the smell).
But that’s not the point. I’m writing because I was hoping you might be willing to help a neighbor out with my now-astronomical water bill from washing towels day and night. I will happily accept payment in any form of modern currency: toilet paper, paper towels, kleenex, or hand-sanitizer...
Sincerely,
Your next-door neighbor
Janna Urschel
Laramie
Greed will not get us through thisIf a local mega mart has 100 shoppers inside – and 50 take ALL the supplies needed to protect oneself from this virus, leaving 50 totally unprepared and unprotected – those latter 50 will be walking around possibly infecting the first 50 who were so greedy. This is a Catch 22 indeed! Yet very simple math!
So, those that are hoarding are only exacerbating the problems that face us. We must all protect ourselves as best we can – and share and pool our resources to make sure that EVERYONE has the supplies and necessities they need to get us through this challenge.
There is an expression that “It takes a Village.” Well, this threat to our civic life is going to take our whole community – to watch each other’s backs – as our success will only depend on the combined efforts we put into it. Instead of grabbing and stockpiling all you can – perhaps leave something on the shelves for others in need. And, if you find yourself with extra, perhaps call your neighbors and friends – your extended family – and ask them if there is anything you can share. Quite possibly they may have something to offer you in return. But we must be thoughtful and respectful to our fellow citizens – especially to the elderly, the compromised, and the impaired.
While we all may be fearful, we must carry thoughtfulness and kindness as our first line of defense – as they are powerful weapons to bare. This is going to be a long haul – and everyone needs to chip in with magnanimity and equanimity. Be a Good Samaritan – and treat others as you would wish to be treated – because greed can be deadly – while generosity can save lives.
Namaste,
Darcy B. Gardiner
Laramie
