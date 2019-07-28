An open letter to Representative Cheney: I am curious why you did not vote in support of the House resolution on July 16 to condemn President Trump’s disparaging comments about your fellow congresswomen.
Here are your comments following the vote, as reported by NBC News: “[The GOP’s] opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion or with their race; it has to do with the content of their policies.’” (“House votes to condemn Trump ‘racist comments,’ with only four Republicans backing the measure,” July 16, 2019.)This statement is confusing to me. If your disagreement with your Democratic colleagues is based solely on ideology, then you should have no trouble voting on a resolution that condemns an attack on their ethnicity.
To be clear, President Trump wasn’t attacking these lawmakers’ policies when he told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He was attacking them personally using language that the federal government defines as discriminatory. (See the publication “Immigrants’ Employment Rights Under Federal Anti-Discrimination Laws,” U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.)
This is not about ideology, Representative Cheney, and I think you know that. This is not about socialism. This is not about freedom. This is about basic human dignity. This is about decency. More importantly, this is about who we choose to be as Americans. Do we allow our national character to be corrupted by our worst human impulses? Or, in the words of Lincoln, do we appeal to the “better angels of our nature”? I, for one, choose the latter. And I know a lot of other folks in Wyoming do, too. By failing to defend decency, you failed us. You may represent the prevailing interests of your party, but you do not represent the good people of this state, nor do you represent the values that make this country great.
Bridget Manley
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.