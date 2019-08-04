In 1980 I moved to Maryland for work. Over the next 31 years I raised my family and dealt with the political corruption. Most of the corruption was centered in Baltimore as was over 90% of the crime. In the first 100 years after the Civil War the Democratic Party managed to hold the office of the mayor of Baltimore for 75 of those years and since 1967 has held the position continuously. The last 3 mayors of Baltimore have resigned due to scandals involving misconduct, felony theft, embezzlement, misappropriation, self-dealing book sales with the school system and city contractors, and allowing the criminals in Baltimore to riot. My son-in-law was ordered to go to work in Baltimore in 2015 only to find the road blocked by soldiers and armored military vehicles!
Elijah Cummings is typical of the career politicians from Maryland, holding political office for 36 years to date. Senators Sarbanes and Mikulski both held office for 40 years. Louis Goldstein was the state’s treasurer from 1959 until his death in 1998, he was 85. Former Baltimore mayor and Maryland governor William Schaefer (50 years in public office) swiftly replaced Goldstein in an obvious cover-up.
Cover-ups are common place in Maryland. When Schaefer was Governor an average of 40 gun control bills were submitted every year. Saturday Night Specials, Sniper Rifles, Cop Killer Bullets, Assault Weapons, Assault Pistols, Smart Guns, and a board to review what firearms could be sold! Most notorious was footage (run repeatedly by all news teams) of a police chief firing an M16 machinegun claiming it was one of the “assault weapons” they were banning! We could see the select fire switch on the M16 so we knew it was not an AR15. When a politician claims they want to ban AR15s because they are military weapons they are lying! They are betting that the general public is ignorant about the differences between an AR15 civilian rifle and the military M16 machinegun.
Politicians and celebrities allow themselves to be armed in Baltimore while disarming law abiding citizens. The criminals ignore the law and Baltimore suffers!
Sincerely,
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
