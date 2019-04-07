It was apparent from all the articles promoting the Green New Deal that none of the authors have actually read HR109/SR59 (The Green New Deal). If followed HR 109 would fundamentally change our Constitutional Republic into a Socialist State where the government (not the people) would be in control of all production. The sections in HR 109 that call for the public to change their life style is downright Communist.
Aside from the pitfalls inherent in a Socialist government there are technical issues in transforming to an all-electric life. Natural gas is still carbon based and would eventually be eliminated according to HR 109. Why must man become carbon neutral? CO2 is a requirement for plant life. No matter what man does, a volcano can emit more CO2 than man has ever produced. Is man really that relevant? This transformation will also require a lot of energy and produce a lot of waste and pollution.
To become completely dependent on electricity will mean no airplanes and ground travel becoming more dependent on rail. Electric vehicles are range limited and an electric car can lose half of its power overnight parked in a lot just due to the cold. No one understands the tremendous amount of energy contained in one gallon of gasoline! To be able to have home charge stations an average neighborhood will have to upgrade all the power lines and transformers feeding those homes. All power plants would have to be enlarged as well as the main transmission lines and substations. To mitigate this increased demand HR 109 calls for all homes to be upgraded for electrical efficiency ... but what about all the furnaces currently in our homes? We pay for this?
SR 59 as well as its supporters (actually all Senate Democrats voted “present” to distance themselves from this resolution) promote the resolution as a must have to save us all from sudden death in 12 years but as you can see it would take decades for this transformation even if it were technically feasible. So we must ask ourselves, why do the Democrats want to transform our Republic into another Socialist/Communist State?
Sincerely,
Derek Mancinho, Laram
(3) comments
Mr. Mancinho's assertion about volcanic CO2 emissions is incorrect. All volcanic sources worldwide emit about 500 megatons of CO2 per year. Human sources emit about 35,000 megatons per year.
Looks like you misread the sentence as the letter writer was stating a hypothetical, not an already measured past event.
OK, the sentence was a hypothetical. But I think it is fair to say that it was misleading by suggesting that such a hypothetical scenario was likely in the near future. Such a huge volcanic event would be extremely unlikely over the next few hundred years. It would be beyond anything seen in recorded human history.
