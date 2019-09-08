By now it should be obvious to all that our society is in decline. I took notice about 15 years ago when several murders occurred in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and D.C. In each case the murderers were young boys and girls, ages 9 to 13. Two of the victims were WWII vets in their 80s who upon refusing to hand over money or not complying fast enough were gunned down. The third was a tattoo artist in his 30s who moved into Baltimore with his wife to experience big city life. Only minutes after informing the children that he did not have any money to give, this young artist was stabbed in the back and died.
Now I’m going to get a lot of flak over this but while our children are losing respect for human life. Politicians with global ideals and money are attacking religion, removing it from our children’s lives and driving division in families. Our children are not allowed to be just children and are being confused with adult choices. Parents are working long hours giving more time for outside influences to take effect on children. It’s no wonder that our youth feel worthless and are acting out violently.
Several countries have confiscated firearms from their citizenry to curb the violence but it has not had any positive effect. The violence is still there but now its blunt and sharp objects. In the last two years England has even contemplated banning knives! America is the last remaining country that trusts its citizens with firearms but there are people who are not comfortable about it. The DNC is full of politicians who want to disarm America. Contrary to what we see on network or cable news it is the DNC who is flush with money from unions, corporations, celebrities and billionaires. The NRA and Republican contributions pale in comparison. Global elites have opened the borders and flooded Europe. The citizens in the UK voted to leave the EU but their elite have stalled Brexit. Global interests are now flooding and destabilizing our country. Who profits from all of this?
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
