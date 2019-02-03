Colorado is about to enter into a compact with National Popular Vote. This is a group of predominately Democratic Party states who have agreed to give ALL of their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote for president of the United States. This is being done to “make all Coloradan votes count” in the presidential election BUT what if Coloradans vote for the Republican and the national popular vote is for the Democratic candidate? Is it wise to change from a Constitutional Republic to a Democracy based on an assumption designed to “fix” a perceived problem which is time based?
The Electoral College gives an ideological balance such as rural verses urban or capitalism verses socialism. Our urban communities are the main beneficiaries of social programs yet both rural and urban provide the taxes for these programs. In a strictly democratic society the majority rules over the rest of the population even if the popular vote wins by 3 votes out of 300 million votes. Winning an election by less than 1 percent does not provide a mandate for the majority to dictate over the entire nation. The Electoral College also normally provides more of a distinction between candidates if it were not for the current political divide in our country.
Socialist candidates win votes by promising free college, free health care, free food, and even pay for free (basic income). Since the main beneficiaries of these handouts live in urban communities they tend to vote for the socialist or in the US the Democratic candidate. Although it may seem best for urban voters to vote for the Socialist and the best approach for socialists candidates to get elected, eventually the country will run out of money. While it works great in the short term socialist countries eventually run out of money causing discontent. Subsequently many socialist nations fall into the hands of dictators and we are witnessing this downfall right now in Venezuela.
I retired to Wyoming to escape a state that was ruled by a large metropolitan city. I wish Wyoming and the country retain balanced representation.
Derek Mancinho, Laramie
