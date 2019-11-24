Friends of ours flew back East to visit with their elderly parents, sort of a pre-holiday celebration. Their parents have been listening to CNN, NBC, CBS, etcetera so naturally their celebration turned into conflict over the Trump impeachment.
My friends can argue with their parents but they will not win the argument because older generations (the Walter Cronkite generation) have a faithful devotion to the press.
Both my parents were WW2 vets and a similar situation happened to me.
Many within our ruling class (oligarchy) have Globalist ties. In the last decade most of the Earth’s countries have been pressured to open their borders, ordered to let non-citizens vote, and enacted laws against their citizens that have done nothing but divide people and their families.
This pressure to transform countries is applied through politicians, judges, media, and even our schools. The public is kept in check by limiting voting to pre-approved individuals and banning unwanted individuals from public debates.
When the public does vote and the outcome goes “wrong” then the result is effectively overturned by activist judges, highly publicized hearings, delays (Brexit) and even impeachment proceedings.
Rigged polls are also a form of public persuasion as people have a need to belong and follow the crowd. At our last presidential election even the oligarchy believed their own polls and had printed the next day’s headlines celebrating Hillary’s win.
Sorry for the rant but it pained me to see another family go through this. As we gather together during the holidays this year please turn off the TV and your cell phones, ignore the din from our rulers as they divide us.
Don’t let the political hacks tell us that we cannot eat meat or celebrate with our families as we have for generations. It’s our life and not theirs.
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
