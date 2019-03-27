Cowgirls need your
support in WNIT
Calling all Wyoming fans! We need to be the sixth man for Wyoming Cowgirls basketball, as they compete in the Sweet 16 of the WNIT. The Cowgirls have won the first and second round games by a combined 15 points. We need to fill the stands for these Cowgirls. The bigger the crowd, the better chance we have to win, and better chance we to host more games. Please show up and support our Cowgirls as we take on Pepperdine, Thursday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. GO COWGIRLS!
Scott Maestas, Laramie
