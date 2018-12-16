A big THANK YOU to those that participated in the recent Quadra Dangle Fund Raising Festival in support of our 90-year-old ‘Grand Lady’ building. Many people of all ages turned out to support this good cause to help preserve one of Laramie’s Historic Treasures. Some of those who attended had danced in the Quadra Dangle hall when it was far out in the country and had only a dirt road to get there. We really enjoyed hearing their stories. We appreciated all the silent auction donors, those providing baked sales goodies and/or door prizes, helped with serving lunch, the dance and musical groups providing entertainment, the balloon artist, the wagon master, and the vendors.
With the funds raised, we are on our way to begin the updates (replacing aging heating system and worn hardwood flooring, sealing outside basement walls, providing handy-cap access, etc.) needed to preserve this community asset. The bottom line is that the community really came out in support of this great community facility and we — members of the Quadra Dangle Society — want the Laramie and Albany County people to know we SO appreciate their show of support! Much fun was had, and some needed funds were raised.
Linda L. Lyon, Laramie
