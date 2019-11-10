Regarding the repulsive crime committed against two helpless animals recently in Casper, there are a couple things people should know about abuse of animals and animal cruelty laws in Wyoming.
First of all, there is plenty of research and evidence showing that animal abusers often move on to commit violence against people.
There is a direct link between the two, meaning timely prosecution of an animal abuser might preempt a later tragedy against a spouse or child.
Crimes of this nature should be taken very seriously. Second, Wyoming doesn’t have a very good record for dealing with animal cruelty.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranked Wyoming 47th in the nation last year for its weak, ineffective animal cruelty laws.
But with the laws we do have, this individual should be prosecuted to the full extent.
Wyoming needs to start showing some intelligence and backbone, and be more proactive in its handling of animal cruelty. Our state is woefully behind the times.
Thank you for considering my comments.
Suzanne Luhr
Laramie
