“Green New Deal a Trojan Horse for socialism” (Feb 17): believes that the GND would somehow turn the US into Venezuela, a typical South American military dictatorship that’s nothing like Democratic Socialism. The original New Deal didn’t result in dictatorship; it created Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, and led to Medicare and many other beneficial programs. And a trillion or so dollars pumped directly into the economy wouldn’t bleed us, but would build us, just like the original New Deal and the all-out effort like that our nation made during World War II using deficit spending created the boom years that followed.
The “Trojan Horse’s” other objection to the GND is that it’s too expensive. This is like saying the Titanic can’t afford life boats. If we don’t reach zero greenhouse emissions by 2030, we’ll face runaway climate change the will cost us trillions before it causes “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse” and finally ends all life on Earth (IPPC and US Climate Assessment reports 2018).
But the “Trojan Horse” letter and I agree on one thing: “Carbon Dividends,” a bill recently introduced in Congress. It can help pay for the Green New Deal. It won’t cut emissions fast enough to prevent unstoppable global warming, but it can tax the fossil fuel corporations that knowingly created the climate crisis (Scientific American, Union of Concerned Scientists) out of existence and give all that money to the taxpayers who will be able to buy cheaper clean energy and make a profit (Forbes, Lazard, IEA, IRENA).
“Carbon Dividends” has slashed emissions in British Columbia while creating a booming economy for over a decade and now it’s now gone nationwide: “Canada passed carbon tax that will give most Canadians more money” (The Guardian). It’s projected to increase US GDP $75-80 billion annually and create millions of permanent, local green-energy jobs, about 20,000 of them in Montana (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org “50 states 50 plans”). Another key feature of “Carbon Dividends” is that it can make other nations cut their emissions as fast as we do. See how it works at citizensclimatelobby.org).
Pete Kuntz, Northglenn, Colorado
