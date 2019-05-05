Dear Editor,
As a customer of Rocky Mountain Power, I was pleased to see the company prioritizing ways that will save us money on our electricity rates. The company’s recent study showed that closing four coal-fired power plant units in Wyoming will save us $248 million over 20 years. That’s a significant savings for home-owners and businesses, not to mention industrial customers like the natural gas industry that operates in southwest Wyoming. These coal plants are no longer economical to run, and we need to embrace renewable energy sources to provide our power needs and to create new jobs in Wyoming.
Early retirement of coal plants will save us a great deal of money, which is very important. But it’s equally important for Wyoming to prepare for this transition and for the state to help these communities find long-term solutions for a future with a reduced dependence on coal. The state’s coal production numbers continue to drop, and analysts predict that trend will continue. Fighting the tide will only leave our communities unprepared and devastated. I look forward to joining other Rocky Mountain ratepayers and our elected officials in creating policy solutions for communities and our state that will expand renewable energy sources and profit from the new jobs this will bring.
Ed Koncel, Laramie
