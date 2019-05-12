Dear Editor,
During interim meetings of the 2019 Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, the net-metering cap will be discussed. This cap designates the maximum amount of customer-generated power that can be tied to the electrical grid. The current 25-kW limit on individual grid-connected power generation systems is delaying the expansion of solar power to the detriment of current and prospective Wyoming consumers.
For an individual home, this may be an acceptable ceiling. For schools, businesses, ranches and other large energy consumers, this ceiling is arbitrarily low and prevents installations that are of a size that is reasonable and economical. You can help spur the economy of Wyoming and create more solar-related jobs for our state by supporting the raising of the current 25-kW ceiling for business use.
How high should this limit be raised? Is a revised ceiling of 250 kW, 500 kW, 1,000 kW (1 MW) or more needed? Utah, for instance, allows a ceiling of 2MW for all those other than residential users. The limit needs to high enough so each consumer can meet their own needs and contribute to the electrical grid. This will reduce the need for the construction of new centralized generating facilities. It will also help keep electrical rates reasonable for all current Wyoming consumers and aid in attracting industries with mandates for renewable energy, and mid-level solar buildouts, which can benefit Wyoming through taxes.
I thank the committee for making this important issue one of their interim considerations.
Ed Koncel
Laramie
