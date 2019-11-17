As the Corporations Committee has considered changes in Wyoming’s Net-Metering laws at two interim meetings, members have emphasized fairness as a big concern.
I have invested a portion of my IRA retirement funds in my solar photo-voltaic Net-Metering system. After years of planning, I have installed a system that will augment my retirement funds by covering a portion of my electrical bill each month.
Given that my home is all-electric, this bill is considerable during the winter months. The two proposed bills that the Interim Committee will consider in Cheyenne next week would render this investment essentially worthless.
How is this fair? To me? To others who will also lose their investments in modern technology? To Wyoming residents who plan on investing in renewable energy in the future? To the small businesses in Wyoming who design, install and maintain these systems?
Instead of destroying Net-Metering, Committee members need to look to the future to build Wyoming’s economy.
A step in this direction is to expand, support and promote Net-Metering by raising residential and non-residential caps, proposing legislation like Utah’s HB-411 which promotes public renewable energy sites, truly seeking fairness for all by proposing legislation supporting community solar farms and virtual Net-Metering and by laying the groundwork to expand Wyoming’s electrical energy transmission grid so we can expand, transmit and export clean energy from renewable sources.
There are so many positive outcomes from promoting, producing and distributing power from renewable energy. There are no benefits from falling further behind surrounding states by thwarting a shift to renewable energy.
Thank you,
Ed Koncel
Laramie
