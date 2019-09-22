It is encouraging to hear Albany County schools are performing well, as judged from the recent round of WY-TOPP scores reported Tuesday in the front-page Boomerang story. Thank you to the teachers and administrator who work diligently every day with our youth. It is important, though, not to misinterpret whole-school statistics. A school might be deemed meeting or not meeting expectations by a margin of only a few percentage points. In small schools especially, where only a few students take the tests at each grade level, the performance of a single child can tip this balance one way or another. ACSD1 schools also have large differences in the level of educational support students receive at home, imperfectly measured by Title 1 criteria such as the fraction of students participating in free- or reduced-cost lunch programs. These student population statistics rarely get reported alongside standardized scores, despite the demonstrated relation between the two measures. In the same way that a child is more than a just test score, a school is more than just the average of those scores. School administrators know this. We hope the Laramie community will keep this in mind when judging “school performance”.
We were grateful to have had the choice of Montessori education available in Laramie for our children, first at the preschool level, and then at the free public charter K-6 school. We value how the Montessori curriculum fosters intrinsic motivation (as opposed to extrinsic rewards like grades, prizes, points). Multi-age grade 1-3 and grade 4-6 classrooms naturally promote peer-to-peer teaching and learning. Montessori classrooms emphasize personal freedom and responsibility in the care of oneself, one’s neighbors, and one’s environment. We appreciate the focus on collaboration rather than competition, as well as the recognition that it is normal for children to develop at different rates. Of course, the WY-TOPP is never going to measure these qualities about a school or a child, nor the home factors that overwhelmingly determine the trajectory of a child’s growth. Yet, these are the qualities we value most for our children and why we would make the same choice again.
Chip and Carol Kobulnicky
Laramie
