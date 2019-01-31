Dear Editor:
We are writing to the Boomerang and Albany County legislators in support of House Bill 145 which will serve to repeal Wyoming's death penalty. There has been no person executed in Wyoming in many years, albeit may have been sentenced to life without parole. Jurors and the Judiciary as do we, find the death penalty unacceptable, ethically, as well as being an undue burden on the state's budget.
We ask that you pass on your belief to the Wyoming Legislature.
Sincerely,
Shirley Kingston, Sonya Moore, Cynthia Kelly, Lorinda Lindly, Pam Mathewson, Richelle Keinath and Martha Phenegar; Laramie
