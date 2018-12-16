Kelly letter: Brexit should remind Americans that cooperation takes work Dear Editor, In his column (Dec. 13), Rich Lowry asks “What does it say about the European project that exit is almost impossible?” One might ask the same about the American project, because there is no procedure for secession, short of violence (which was tried and resulted in our bloodiest conflict). What it says is that cooperation takes work, sacrifice, and compromise; and it produces benefits that would be impossible if opting out were easy. The current turmoil in Britain is a sign of the times and a lesson for America: cooperation is often frustrating, but to quote Churchill, we should never give up, never surrender to those frustrations. Robert L. Kelly, Laramie