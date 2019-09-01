Dear Editor:
Albany County Clean Water Advocates (ACCWA) would like to respond to those who believe that prohibiting gasoline sales at Tumbleweed is anti-business. Our view is that clean water is pro-business!
First, a little about us: ACCWA members include entrepreneurs and others who teach students to become business owners/entrepreneurs. We are excited to see the new growth in start-up businesses and newcomers working remotely in Laramie. This increase in population has already shown to be contributing to our economy. We are indeed, pro-business.
ACCWA members are volunteers who receive no compensation from our work. Most of us are home owners who value private property rights. We give our time as water protectors out of our deep concern because we know that without clean water, business cannot exist.
We remember Tumbleweed fondly for its multiple services over many years: It was where we purchased Christmas trees, where we got our firewood, and where there was a bus stop. The new owners, AKAL, may also offer a variety of services and goods.
We understand that they also plan on storing and selling thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel that will be stored underground in 50 year old single wall steel storage tanks, and that there will be constant refilling of the tanks with the accompanying risk of spillage.
Today there is more information available than when Tumbleweed was built decades ago. Now there is evidence that old fuel tanks leak and that contaminated water is difficult and expensive to clean up. Tumbleweed sits over the recharge area for our drinking water aquifer, an area full of faults and fractures. Human error and/or natural disaster could lead to ruinous consequences there.
Our community developed the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan and the county zoning resolution that implements the plan through input and action both from the public and from our elected officials. ACCWA is working to ensure that the zoning regulation that protects our water supply is enforced.
We welcome everyone to our meetings. For further information about aquifer protection, please go to albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org
Sincerely,
Robert D. Kelly
Albany County Clean Water Advocates
Laramie
Having lived here 18 miserable years, the one thing NY does actually correct--aside from plowing roads in winter continually till bare ground and steady stream of sparks showers......is that a succeeding gas station property buyer must dig up, dispose and mediate the older metal underground tanks-period. Rather uncontestable. And perhaps that should happen there? though without former regs, doesnt seem fair/in good faith as a prior sale condition not expressed/ required. Ergo, a legal quandry.....perhaps the sale should be revoked OR multiple concerned watershed protectionists--together with Albany county/and/or Laramie municipal govt. should share in that property buy-back.....with a "claw-back" eminent domain rationale..........ooooops........
