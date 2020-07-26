Candidate forums available onlineThe League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, invites voters to watch our video recorded, virtual primary election candidate forums. Forums are being held for all Wyoming House and Senate candidates in Albany County districts and for Albany County Commission, Laramie City Council and Clerk of District Court candidates.
The video recordings will be posted on YouTube and aired by local TV Channel 11 within a few days of the virtual forums, which are not being live-streamed.
The YouTube video recordings can be found on the League of Women Voters’ website:
https://www.wyominglwv.org/Elections/elections.html
or by going to YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/WYLWV
Recording dates for the virtual primary election forums are as follows:
July 9
Wyoming House Districts 13 and 45 candidates — currently posted on YouTube
July 16
Wyoming House District 14 candidates — currently posted on YouTube
July 23
Wyoming Senate District 10 and House District 46 candidates
July 30
Wyoming House District 47 candidates (this district includes parts Albany, Carbon and
Sweetwater Counties)
August 6
Laramie City Council and Clerk of District Court candidates (each to provide a statement, up to 3 minutes in length as these are uncontested races. There will be no questions)
August 6
Albany County Commission candidates
We invite voters to email questions for candidates to: laramie@wyominglwv.org
The League of Women Voters encourages everyone to watch the forum recordings, read the League’s Voters’ Guide (to be published by the Boomerang on August 2 and now available on the LWV website)—and to vote!
Nancy Lockwood and Lynne Ipina, League of Women Voters of Laramie Co-Presidents
Laramie
Mask wearing a placeboRecently, opinion columns and letter writers have espoused on the medical benefits of wearing masks and the science supporting it without ever providing that science so I decided to do it. Listed below are the periodical, date, title and quote lifted from the findings.
New England Journal of Medicine, May 21, 2020, Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era, “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. The desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”
Science Direct, Vol. 20, Sept. 2017, Effectiveness of personal protective measures in reducing pandemic influenza transmission, “Facemark use provided a non-significant protective effect.”
Annals of Internal Medicine, July 7, 2020, Effectiveness of Surgical and Cotton Masks in Blocking SARS-CoV-2, “Neither surgical nor cotton masks effectively filtered SARS–CoV-2.”
British Medical Journal, 2015, A cluster randomized trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers, “Penetration of cloth masks by particles was almost 97% and medical masks 44%. This study is the first RCT of cloth masks, and caution against their use.”
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, Aug 17, 2016, Evaluating the Efficacy of Cloth Facemarks in Reducing particulate exposure, “Cloth masks are only marginally beneficial. Compared with cloth masks, disposable surgical masks are more effective in reducing particulate exposure.”
CDC, Volume 26 No. 5 May 2020, Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Non-healthcare Settings-PPE Measures, “In pooled analysis we found no significant reduction influenza transmission with the use of face masks.”
Thus the wearing of face masks (other than N95 and above) is mere placebo. Local citizens forced to wear masks by their employers should be aware that these masks have not been tested nor certified by OSHA as safe and effective. Masks can cause hypoxia, hypercapnia, impair one’s immunity, trap viruses in the respiratory tract and/or in one’s nasal passages which could then enter the brain via olfactory nerves. Employers are legally liable for any employee illness caused by the wearing of masks as well as the UW being legally liable for any student illness attributable to masks.
Richard Hubbard
Laramie
GOP candidates subservient to TrumpThe GOP Senate debate failed to ask the only question that the party cares about: “Do you promise to keep your lips faithfully pressed to Donald Trump’s corrupt ass, and ignore all crimes and assaults on our way of life.”
Ask Liz Cheney what it profits you if you sell your soul to gain the world.
Bob Dennison
Laramie
Heaven help us if left wins in NovemberI’d like to coin a new phrase “systemic leftism.” In 2016 the public voted and made Trump President. Obama was elected twice so I do not believe the U.S. is inherently racist. People voted for Trump because he is not a politician.
Trump has been attacked by just about every government entity and the press. His only crime is that he did not want to do business as usual, Trump wanted to put Americans first, after all he is the president of the U.S.
The attack has been at all levels, no matter what Trump does it is wrong. Trump is only the president. Trump is not the CDC, he can only take their advice and weigh it against the needs of the country. Closing down the entire country is not an option.
Politicians allow rioting in their jurisdictions, we’ve all watched this. When Trump sends in help these same politicians claim there is no problem. What about the people who live in these cities, we haven’t heard from them? Are they all fearful of retribution and intimidation?
The CDC web site has charts showing the increase in COVID-19 cases but no chart showing the decline in deaths, just raw data. Today the number of deaths per day is declining and is below epidemic levels. Celebrities and politicians are hiding in their homes, screaming for masks!
Heaven help us if the “systemic leftism” wins in November. If the left loses, I doubt they will accept the results of the election.
Sincerely,
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
Albany County schools should mandate masksDear Editor,
I am writing regarding concerns around plans to reopen the schools in the fall. I listened to a town hall style event last night hosted by a school board member. One person expressed concern that a mask policy be in place, and several people reacted on the comment section that if he concerned about people in his home who are immune compromised, then he should keep his kids home. Another person chimed in that they feel it is their family’s right to decline masks, and a decision each family should make for themselves. Others talked about having kids who have health struggles, and kids who would really suffer without the in person contact, but who can’t afford to have the virus come home. A few people pointed out that if a family doesn’t care to wear masks, they too could choose remote schooling.
My take is this and I hope the school district hears it. School is a place for every kid, and every family. This is an opportunity to teach kids about empathy, pulling together for the collective good, and having each other’s backs. The science is behind masks to reduce the spread of droplets from asymptomatic carriers, and should be heeded. If we cannot pull together as a society and take a simple step to protect every child and family’s health and safety at school, we have much bigger problems than the virus. An outbreak in one school may close all the schools and throw families back into the chaos of remote learning, and all steps should be avoided. My 4 year old is back at preschool and wears a mask. We get pictures of him at circle wearing a mask, doing art and wearing a mask, and giving the class a presentation about his project wearing a mask. If a 4 year old can, we all can. Please institute a firm mask wearing policy for Albany County Schools.
Emily Siegel
Laramie
What is the value of people?In the 1949 movie The Third Man, a famous scene on a ferris wheel takes place in post-war Vienna. One man, Harry, tries to convince another man, Holly, to join his black market penicillin ring. Harry peddles “watered down” penicillin; in a meningitis-stricken community with a penicillin shortage, Harry’s “business” thrives. But children given Harry’s penicillin become cripples. Or worse.
While at the top of the ferris wheel, Harry points out children, far below them, running about and asks Holly, “Would you really feel any pity if one of those DOTS stopped moving forever? If I offered you $20,000 for every DOT that stopped, would you really...tell me to keep my money? Or would you calculate how many DOTS you could afford to spare?”
As lawmakers, stakeholders and civic leaders decide what type of contracts to enter into on the behalf of us, the people they represent, we find ourselves in the amusement park in The Third Man. Only we are not the ones at the top of the ferris wheel.
We are the DOTS.
Due to the necessity of calculating needs, COVID cases and deaths are reduced from their human representations and consigned to numbers. To DOTS.
What is the value of each dot?
Is it $20,000 as in the movie?
Is it $13,847 per public school student?
Is it $600/week extra unemployment benefits?
Who decides?
Those at the top of the ferris wheel.
In ACSD1’s first release of its reopening plans, stakeholders gave the impression that each DOT represents a person. Oftentimes a little person, for that matter. With the release of the second set of plans though, it appears each DOT became $13,847 of federal funding.
The intent of this letter is not to convey naivete. Money is required to educate children (our little DOTS). Choices made by leaders may guarantee the right amount of funding is secured. Choices made may guarantee, though, there won’t be as many moving DOTS in the end.
What is the inherent worth of each DOT?
Those at the top decide.
- https://nces.ed.gov/fastfacts/display.asp?id=66, estimated in 2017-18 dollars
Mary Brasher
Laramie
Garrison is the right candidate for HD 45Dear Editor,
It is my honor to endorse Jean Garrison candidate for the House of Representatives in District 45.
I have known Jean for 15-plus years. She was raised in Dayton, Wyoming, is a graduate of the University of Wyoming and an educator at the university for 20 years. Jean has the qualities necessary to tackle the enormous issues that we are facing in Wyoming: financial stability, funding for education, supporting small business and working on new job creation and protecting health care and our precious public lands.
As one who had the honor to represent you in House District 45 in the past, I know Dr. Jean Garrison is ready and able to hit the ground running. She will work for us. She has the education, the experience, the energy and the grit to do so. Please join me in supporting Jean Garrison for House District 45.
The need is now, the time is now and Jean is the answer!
Lorna Johnson
Laramie
What are we becoming?Just a few days ago a 14 year old shot and killed a 13 year old in our town. The paper put a short article on the front page but in the lower left corner. A young life is snuffed out and another young life is changed forever and the only response so far is a small article relegated to the bottom of the front page. No marches, no outcry from the community, no public display of dismay, no call to reexamine our values and actions.
We can march to decry our overwhelmed and unappreciated police, we can march because someone is misunderstood or not valued enough to suit them, we can march because we can’t decide which sex or gender we are, we can march for the “right” to kill unborn children but two young lives are destroyed and we just go back to being the self absorbed “Me Generation.”
I must ask the question; what are we becoming and where are we going? I am genuinely afraid of the answer.
AD Jordan
Laramie
