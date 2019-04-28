Boomerang cartoon inappropriate
I just reluctantly renewed my subscription to the Boomerang. Right off the bat you have given me reason to regret that decision. While I am supportive of many of the recent changes made to the paper, your ability to offend me with your political (?) cartoons is truly amazing. The gratuitous nature of some of them often shows a lack of concern for truth and seem more aimed at increasing circulation than to inform. Today's submission has truly astounded me.
The use of the word "Puck" is a sophomoric attempt to disguise the use of a word only useful for attempting to insult or in attempting to give credence to lack of good thinking. Neither of these are appropriate for print and make me wonder which of these you were endeavoring to achieve. I can go to any bar in town if that is the type of language I want, having it thrust on me by your newspaper makes me question your judgement.
A.D. Jordan, Laramie
