It was just a matter of time.
For years we have seen the back and forth conversations regarding the Casper Aquifer and our desire (we thought) to protect it. Now, in emergency mode, we will halt all development for a short period, presumably to one again discuss this issue.
Seems pretty simple from here. We either protect our water supply or we don’t. We either put public safety and quality of life above the almighty dollar or we don’t. We either actually put some “teeth” into our regulations or we don’t.
It shouldn’t take crisis mode for this one. Stop building, developing and “grandfathering” on the aquifer. Clean drinking water is a precious commodity and we should place it as top priority.
Hoping city and county officials get on this NOW.
Jon Johnson
Laramie
