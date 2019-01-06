Everyone is expected to "tighten the belt" a little bit when money gets tougher. We all have to budget for leaner times once in a while.
Everyone, it seems, except government. They just roll along on the taxpayer dime and continue to spend money, even if it isn't there.
According to the Wednesday Boomerang, the county must now rent office space because we are getting too big. Specifically the drug court, whatever that is. In the past several years, the county purchased a building near Third and Russell, and also the old Wiseman Jeweler building across the street from the courthouse. Cost for both of those was well over a million TAXPAYER dollars.
I would remind the county, and the citizens of Laramie, that the City and County still do own the Laramie Plains Civic Center building under a joint powers board agreement. I served on that board for years, and we made significant improvements to the property. NEVER in my tenure did either entity look at using space they owned at the center for any use. Instead, like now, they decided to spend more taxpayer money to rent or purchase space. This makes zero sense. There is plenty of room at the Civic Center, it's been greatly improved, it is a grand total of three blocks from the courthouse and there is NO need to either or rent or purchase, since they already own it.
Seems like we would all benefit from doing the prudent thing with financial resources. Renting or buying more property ain't the answer. Adding to government cost ain't the answer either. Being good stewards of resources is the BEST answer.
Jon L. Johnson, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.